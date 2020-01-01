New Delhi: A day after General Bipin Rawat took charge as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday said the creation of the post of the CDS by the Central government was a very big and bold step. He went on to say that the responsibility is on three services of the Armed Forces to support it fully and make it successful.

“The creation of CDS is a very big step and a very-very bold step. The onus is really on three services now to support it fully and to make it succeed in its foundation stage and bring in the coordination, synergy, economise the effort, and really achieve everything that is desired from this post well within the time-frame specified. It will take a lot of work and we should be ready to do it and do it well,” the Air Chief told news agency ANI.

Saying that the Indian Air Force will extend full support for strong coordination within the three services of the Armed Forces, Bhadauria said that the creation of the post of the CDS will help in all the efforts that are needed to bring in the proper coordination at the levels.

“IAF will fully support it and will help in all the efforts that are required to bring in the jointness at the levels that are required. There are issues with training, logistics…there are areas already identified. We have done a lot in the recent past and we need to do much more and that effort will continue,” he further stated.

General Rawat on December 31 took charge as the country’s first CDS and on Wednesday morning, he received the guard of honour from all the three forces after demitting office on retirement as Chief of Indian Army.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Rawat on his appointment.