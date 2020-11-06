Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli failed to score big against Sunrisers Hyderabad while opening the innings for the first time in the ongoing edition of IPL. Kohli, who batted mostly at no.3 spot in IPL 2020, decided to open the innings alongside Devdutt Padikkal in the Eliminator clash. Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah is Best Seam Bowler in World Currently: Michael Vaughan

Kohli (6) was dismissed by West Indies pacer Jason Holder with just 7 runs on the scoreboard in second over of the match. It was an average delivery which got the better of the skipper as the short ball from Holder was going down the leg side when Kohli got an edge to it.

Ahead of the game, Kohli had a great record while opening the innings for RCB with 2339 runs at a strike rate of 140.8 with 12 half-centuries and three centuries.

The fans on Twitter reacted after Kohli failed to deliver for RCB in the do-or-die contest in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, SRH skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl against RCB in the Eliminator 1. The Virat Kohli-led side made three changes in their Playing XI for the crucial contest. Chris Morris, who has a quadriceps injury, Josh Philippe and Shahbaz Ahmed were also excluded while Adam Zampa, Aaron Finch, and Navdeep Saini came in.

“It could go both ways, we would have bowled first. But runs on the board could prove crucial. The last game opened up completely when you haven’t qualified, the nerves will come. It’s an exciting time, it’s been a pleasure to play here. The seniors will have to take up responsibility, let the youngsters play freely. Chris Morris misses out with a quad injury, Joshua Phillipe is out as well. Aaron Finch is back, so is Adam Zampa. Saini replaces Shahbaz Ahmed,” Kohli said during the toss.