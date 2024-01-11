Home

News

CRPF Seizes 4 Tiffin IEDs, Assault Rifle Bullets During CASO In J-K’s Rajouri

CRPF Seizes 4 Tiffin IEDs, Assault Rifle Bullets During CASO In J-K’s Rajouri

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said that the situation and terrorist activities in Rajouri and Poonch in the last 5–6 months have been an issue of concern.

Images: JK Police (X)

Jammu Kashmir News: The CRPF Thursday busted a terrorist hideout during a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Jammu and Kashmir’s border district of Rajouri and recovered improvised explosive devices (IEDs) fitted in tiffin boxes and about two dozen bullets of AK series assault rifles.

Trending Now

A CASO was launched by the soldiers of the C company of the 237th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the border town following inputs generated by the intelligence wing of the force deployed in the Jammu region, officials said.

You may like to read

They said that CRPF troops, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted the joint operation in the Hayatpura-Manjakot area of the district and during searches, four IEDs concealed in tiffin boxes, 23 live bullets of AK assault rifles, a wireless set and a tape recorder were recovered.

The search operation has been widened and adjoining areas are being searched as the Poonch-Rajouri region has seen a spurt in terrorist activities by Pakistani terrorists over the last over two years, a senior officer said.

The Centre has inducted CRPF units in this area to strengthen the security grid. Operational units of the Army and the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) are also deployed here.

India’s enemies unable to digest peace in Kashmir

The Poonch-Rajouri sector has witnessed an uptick in terrorist activities in recent months.

Speaking on the recent terror incidents in the strategic border sector, Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said that the situation and terrorist activities in Rajouri and Poonch in the last 5–6 months have been an issue of concern.

General Pande asserted that India’s adversaries are encouraging proxy wars in the area as they are unable to digest peace and normalcy in the Kashmir valley.

“The situation and terrorist activities in Rajouri and Poonch in the last 5–6 months have been an issue of concern to us. By 2003, terrorism in this area was fully disseminated and peace was established there until 2017–18. Because peace is coming in the valley, our adversaries are encouraging proxy wars in the area. The Pakistan Army is trying to aggregate terrorism in the Rajouri Poonch area.” CoAS General Manoj Pande said while the annual press conference ahead of Army Day on January 15.

“As far as the situation in JK is concerned, the ceasefire understanding along the LoC continues to hold. Even though we see infiltration attempts, which we have been able to thwart… We have a strong anti-drone mechanism in place to stop the use of drones to smuggle weapons and narcotics…. The area of Rajouri Poonch has seen increased terrorist activities. Support infrastructure for proxy tandems in the Rajouri Poonch sector from across the border continues…” General Manoj Pande added.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jammu & Kashmir News on India.com.