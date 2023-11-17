Home

News

CRPF Soldier Killed, 2 Others In Maoist-Triggered IED Blast In Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

CRPF Soldier Killed, 2 Others In Maoist-Triggered IED Blast In Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

A CRPF team were conducting an anti-Maoist operation in a forest area of West Singhbhum district when Maoists triggered an IED resulting in injuries to three personnel.

CRPF personnel patrol a forest area in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand (FILE PHOTO/ANI)

Chaibasa (Jharkhand): A Maoist-triggered IED blast killed a CRPF soldier and injured two others when the a squad of the paramilitary forces were conducting an anti-Maoist operation in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on Friday.

Trending Now

According to the the police, a team of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), accompanied by security personnel of other forces, were conducting an anti-Maoist operation in a forest area of West Singhbhum district when the ultras triggered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), resulting in injuries to three CRPF men.

You may like to read

“The incident took place around 2.30 pm, as a team of security personnel were conducting an anti-Maoist operation in Goilkera area,” Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar told news agency PTI.

The injured jawans were airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi where one of the soldiers succumbed to his injuries, the SP said.

ITBP jawan killed in Naxal-triggered blast in Chhattisgarh

In a similar incident, an ITBP soldier was killed in a blast triggered by Naxals in Gariaband district of Chhattisgarh where polling for the second phase of assembly elections took place on Friday.

According to the police, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan was part of a security team escorting a polling team when they were targeted with an explosion near Bade Gobra village under Mainpur police station area.

Polling across 70 constituencies in the state was held from 8 am to 5 pm. But in nine polling booths in the Naxal-affected Bindranawagarh constituency in Gariaband district, voting was held from 7 am to 3 pm due to security reasons, officials said.

Bade Gobra was among these nine booths in Bindranawagarh which borders on neighbouring Odisha.

As election officials escorted by security personnel were returning to Mainpur after the polling ended, Naxals triggered a blast that killed head constable Joginder Singh of the ITBP on the spot, police said.

The rest of the team safely reached the Mainpur police station, he added.

The first phase of elections in 20 of the 90 assembly seats in Chhattisgarh was held on November 7.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jharkhand News on India.com.