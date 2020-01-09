New Delhi: In another development, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday withdrew its central cover from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president MK Stalin, government sources told news agency ANI. As per updates, the CRPF is still in the process of withdrawing the security staff from their residence.

The Central government had in 2017 deployed CRPF commandos to take charge of providing security to O Panneerselvam in view of potential threats to him.

The Union Home Ministry has sanctioned the lowest category of ‘Y’ security cover of central paramilitary forces and has asked the CRPF to take charge of the security of the deputy CM.

The security cover was given to him after an incident of hurling of stones on the vehicle of Panneerselvam, who has revolted against the leadership of AIADMK in the Theni district of the state.