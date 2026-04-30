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Cruise ship capsizes in Jabalpur, 4 people dead, several missing; rescue ops underway
Cruise ship capsizes in Jabalpur, 4 people dead, several missing; rescue ops underway
Jabalpur cruze accident: A cruise ship carrying tourists suddenly sank in Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam, causing widespread panic in the area. Around 35 to 40 people were aboard the cruise at the time of the accident.