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Cruise ship capsizes in Jabalpur, 4 people dead, several missing; rescue ops underway

Cruise ship capsizes in Jabalpur, 4 people dead, several missing; rescue ops underway

Published date india.com Published: April 30, 2026 7:43 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Cruise ship capsizes in Jabalpur, 4 people dead, several missing; rescue ops underway
Representation image- AI

Jabalpur cruze accident: A cruise ship carrying tourists suddenly sank in Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam, causing widespread panic in the area. Around 35 to 40 people were aboard the cruise at the time of the accident.

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Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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