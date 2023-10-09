CWC Unanimously Supports Idea of Caste Census, Says Rahul Gandhi; Calls PM Modi Incapable of Holding Census

Home

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously supported the idea of a caste census in the country and called it a “progressive and powerful step.” He further said that Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan believe that it is a very important step.

While addressing a press conference after concluding the CWC meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, “There is a very big decision taken today by the Congress Working Committee. Unanimously the Congress Working Committee has supported the idea of a caste census in the country. It is a progressive, historic and powerful step for the emancipation of the poor people in our country.”

“Our CMs (Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan) also believe that it is a very important step to take and are also considering this and actioning on this,” he added. Taking on PM Modi for not conducting a caste survey across country and alleging Prime Minister has been employing diversionary tactics to avoid the survey, Gandhi said, “The PM is incapable of doing the caste census. Our 3 out of 4 CMs are from the OBC category. Out of 10 BJP CMs, only one CM is from the OBC category. How many BJP CMs are from the OBC category? The PM doesn’t work for the OBCs but to distract them from main issues.”

” PM’s aim is to distract…In the coming times, he will keep bringing up many distractions…This (caste census) is not a political decision but a decision based on justice,” he added. Congress held a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the AICC office in the national capital.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting. Along with them the Chief Ministers of all the Congress-ruled states and the top party brass deliberate on several issues at the CWC meeting.

The Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, besides the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders in the five poll-bound states, attended the CWC meeting. The CWC has 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees and 13 special invitees, including 15 women and several new faces.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the state will conduct a caste-based census like in Bihar. Gehlot spoke to the media after a state party meeting in Jaipur on Friday. Earlier in Chhattisgarh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also asserted if Congress is re-elected to power in the state, a caste census will be conducted in the state, similar to the one carried out in Bihar.

The report of the caste-based survey conducted in Bihar was released on October 2 by the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government. The Congress is an ally of the government in Bihar.

