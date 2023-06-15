Elderly Gujarat Couple Who Lost 3 Houses To Previous Cyclones Ready To Face Biparjoy

Kutch, Gujarat: In a living example of dauntless courage in the face of adversity, an elderly couple in Jhakau in Gujarat’s Kutch, who have lost three houses to three previous cyclones and rebuilt them each time, gear up to battle another one, Biparjoy, which is hurtling towards them at breakneck speed and likely to leave behind massive destruction in its wake.

Usman and Hawa Bai, both 70-years-old, had their house razed by cyclones, thrice in the past. But the fearless and determined couple have rebuilt their modest home, every single time it has been destroyed, NDTV reported.

The couple, who along with other people that have been evacuated to safer areas, are currently housed in a shelter home near Jakhau narrated their heartwarming tale, saying that since they don’t have a pucca house, cyclones in the past have blown it away, three times, the report said.

However, the couple are grateful that nobody in their area has been killed in these calamities.

‘Biparjoy will pass like others’

As per the report, the septuagenarian couple, who are small-time farmers, said they rebuilt their house every time it was blown away by cyclones, using their hard-earned money and some help from their children.

However, the couple rued the impact of heavy rains on their crops.

The determined couple said they are not worried if cyclone Biparjoy destroys their house today, saying that they will work as labourers and save money to build it again.

The couple were resolute in their belief that Biparjoy won’t affect them much and will pass like the previous three cyclones they have faced in the past.

“Our area has been lucky that nobody has died in these calamities, even though many lost their homes,” Usman was quoted as saying, according to the report.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall near the couple’s home in Jakhau.

Eighteen NDRF teams have been placed on standby in Gujarat in anticipation of the devastation Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to wreak. Four of those teams have been deployed in Kutch district while three each have been set up in Rajkot and Devbhumi Dwarka. Two NDRF teams have been posted in Jamnagar, while one each is in Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Morbi, Valsad and Gandhinagar.

At least one lakh people living in Gujarat’s eight coastal districts have been evacuated as the state braces for Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall.

