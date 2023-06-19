Cyclone Biparjoy Expected to Move East-Northeastwards, Maintain Intensity Over Rajasthan During Next 12 Hours

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, parts of Barmer district experienced heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and flood-like conditions in various areas on Sunday.

Biparjoy cyclone in Rajasthan

New Delhi: The remnant of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to move nearly east-northeastwards of Rajasthan and maintain its intensity as a depression for the next 12 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Earlier, the cyclonic storm caused a depression over central parts of East Rajasthan. Under the influence of the cyclonic storm, parts of Barmer district experienced heavy rainfall, leading to severe waterlogging and flood-like conditions in various areas on Sunday. “The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central parts of East Rajasthan lay at 23:30 IST of 18th June about 60 km west-northwest of Tonk, 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer. Likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during next 12 hrs,” tweeted IMD.

The Depression (Remnant of CS BIPARJOY) over central parts of East Rajasthan lay at 2330 IST of 18th June about 60 km west-northwest of Tonk, 60 km east-southeast of Ajmer. Likely to move nearly east-northeastwards and maintain its intensity of Depression during next 12 hrs.

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD Director General, on Saturday, stated that a downpour is expected at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat as cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a deep depression and is moving towards the East-North East direction, adding that Gujarat and Rajasthan witnessing rainfall due to the cyclone.

“Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a deep depression. It is moving in the East-North East direction. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at one or two places over South Rajasthan and adjoining areas of North Gujarat. Due to the cyclone, it is raining only in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Monsoon has nothing to do with this cyclone,” Mohapatra told news agency ANI.

Notably, on June 16, Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a ‘deep depression’ over South Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch and moved towards the desert state after its fierce landfall in Gujarat. The IMD has predicted that the cyclone is expected to further weaken into a ‘depression’ in the next 12 hours.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed on Saturday that no lives were lost in Gujarat due to Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, which made a fierce landfall in the coastal areas of the state this week with wind speeds of up to 140 kilometers per hour.

