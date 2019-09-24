New Delhi: The MeT department has advised fishermen from Gujarat to not venture into the sea as cyclone Hikaa, which has now turned into a very severe storm, is likely to cross the Oman coast on Tuesday night. The alert is in place till Wednesday morning.

“Severe cyclonic storm ‘Hikaa’ moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past six hours and intensified rapidly into a very severe cyclonic storm over north-west and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

It is very likely to move nearly westwards and cross Oman coast between latitude 19°N and 20°N during early hours of 25th September 2019 as a deep depression.#CycloneHikaa IMD — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) September 23, 2019

Here are a few things you must know about cyclone Hikaa:

1. It was deep depression in the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian sea which turned into a cyclone on Monday. According to skymetweather.com, a cyclone has formed in the Arabian Sea after a long time.

2. This cyclone has been named Hikka by the Maldives.

#NASAWorldview Image of the Week: Tropical #Cyclone #Hikaa approaching Oman, as observed on 9/23/19 by NASA’s MODIS instrument, on board the Aqua satellite. Interact with image with NASA Worldview: https://t.co/5dIs08uYSc pic.twitter.com/DUoylVEgOC — NASAEarthdata (@NASAEarthData) September 23, 2019

3. As of Tuesday morning, it lay centred about 820 km west-southwest of Karachi in Pakistan, 220 km east-southeast of Masirah in Oman, and about 350 km east-northeast of Duqm in Oman, the IMD said.

4. It will maintain its intensity for the next six hours.

5. Is it severe? According to IMD alert, Winds with speed reaching 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph are very likely to prevail over north-west and west-central Arabian sea during the next six hours. But it will not intensify further as the storm needs winds to intensify but Hikaa is not very far from the coastline. So, it will not get a lot of sea travel to gain strength.