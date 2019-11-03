New Delhi: As Cyclone Maha is predicted to make landfall along the Gujarat coast on November 6, an alert has been issued to the fishing boats advising them to return to the nearest port. According to reports, seven ships and two aircraft have been deployed for warning the fishing boats. The Maharashtra government has issued heavy rain and thundershowers warning for North Konkan and North Central Maharashtra from November 6 to 8.

India Meteorological Department (IMD): Severe cyclonic storm #MAHA over East Central Arabian Sea moved westwards and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at 1430 IST today over East Central Arabian Sea about 590 km WSW of Veraval (Gujarat). pic.twitter.com/CUX6fM1tmk — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2019

The IMD said, Maha is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next six hours before making landfall.

“Severe cyclonic storm Maha over East Central Arabian Sea moved westwards and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm at 1430 IST today over East Central Arabian Sea about 590 km WSW of Veraval (Gujarat),” IMD said, as reported by PTI.

“Severe cyclonic storm Maha lay centred at 580 kilometres southwest of Diu and 550 km southwest of Veraval. It is most likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and make landfall between Dwarka and Diu on Wednesday night or early Thursday morning with wind speeds of 120 kilometres per hour,” said regional IMD Director Jayanta Sarkar.

The storm will cause heavy to very heavy rains in Saurashtra and south Gujarat on November 6-7. It is moving towards Oman but will recurve towards Gujarat coast on Monday.

(With PTI Inputs)