Home

News

Cyclone Michaung: 7 Trains Cancelled, Helpline Number Issued In Odisha, Informs East Coast Railway

Cyclone Michaung: 7 Trains Cancelled, Helpline Number Issued In Odisha, Informs East Coast Railway

The East Coast Railway has issued a helpline number as cyclonic storm is expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by today evening. Seven trains has also been cancelled.

Cyclone Michaung: 7 Trains Cancelled, Helpline Number Issued In Odisha, Informs East Coast Railway

Bhubaneswar: Anticipating the impending landfall of Cyclone Michaung in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, the East Coast Railway has issued helpline numbers and canceled seven trains. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday, December 4. Some parts of Odisha have already experienced light to moderate showers.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.