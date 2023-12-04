By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cyclone Michaung: 7 Trains Cancelled, Helpline Number Issued In Odisha, Informs East Coast Railway
The East Coast Railway has issued a helpline number as cyclonic storm is expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by today evening. Seven trains has also been cancelled.
Bhubaneswar: Anticipating the impending landfall of Cyclone Michaung in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, the East Coast Railway has issued helpline numbers and canceled seven trains. The cyclone is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday, December 4. Some parts of Odisha have already experienced light to moderate showers.
