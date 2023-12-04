Home

Cyclone Michaung: Five Killed Amid Heavy Rain in Chennai, Railways Sets Up Emergency Cell | Top Updates

The ministry has also activated a war room at board level to monitor all locations round the clock and nominated safety counsellors in each shift to assist with emergency control

A worker attempts to remove an uprooted tree from a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung

New Delhi: Several areas of Chennai were left inundated due to heavy rainfall on Monday as cyclone Michaung approaches the North Tamil Nadu coast. The IMD had earlier predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours. The Chennai MeT Department has issued a thunderstorm nowcast warning in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours.

Dozens of trains connecting Chennai have been cancelled due to waterlogging after Cyclone Michaung unleashed heavy torrential rains on Tamil Nadu. At least 26 trains have been fully cancelled while two were cancelled partially.

Cyclone Michaung: Here are the key updates

As many as five people have been killed in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai amid heavy rain due to cyclone Michaung, according to an official statement by the Chennai police.

Dozens of trains connecting Chennai have been cancelled due to waterlogging after Cyclone Michaung unleashed heavy torrential rains on Tamil Nadu.

Chennai MeT Department issues thunderstorm nowcast warning in Tamil Nadu for the next three hours: IMD

The Railway Ministry has set up an emergency control cell in Chennai and a war room at the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi among various other measures to meet the challenges posed by the cyclonic storm Michaung’.

“The Indian Railways has geared up its entire machinery in a big way to ensure and manage smooth and safe railway operations in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm Michaung’,” a statement issued by the Railway Ministry said on Monday.

“The Indian Railways as part of its preparedness for cyclone-related disaster management has set up an emergency control cell at the divisional/HQ level with officers from Operating, Commercial, Engineering, Electrical, Signal/Telecommunications, Security, etc. branches in each shift to monitor round the clock and take necessary action in connection with train operations,” it added.

The ministry has also activated a war room at board level to monitor all locations round the clock and nominated safety counsellors in each shift to assist with emergency control.

Health unit, Chennai division has geared up its disaster management action plan and formed two teams.

No flight operations in Chennai till 9 am tomorrow

Chennai’s Pazhavanthangal Subway shuts down due to waterlogging

Section 144 in Puducherry, heavy rain warning in Tamil Nadu

