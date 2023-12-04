By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Cyclone Michaung: Schools Closed, Public Holiday Declared in Tamil Nadu Today, IMD Issues Rainfall Warning
As east coast states are expected to experience cyclone 'Michaung', the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Monday.
Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning with moderate rain and intense spells in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for today in the wake of Cyclone Michaung. A warning has been issued for the following districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Salem.
