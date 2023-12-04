Home

Cyclone Michaung: Schools Closed, Public Holiday Declared in Tamil Nadu Today, IMD Issues Rainfall Warning

As east coast states are expected to experience cyclone 'Michaung', the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Monday.

Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm warning with moderate rain and intense spells in several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for today in the wake of Cyclone Michaung. A warning has been issued for the following districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranippettai, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Vellore, Thirupattur, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Salem.

