Home

News

Cyclone Michaung To Form Over Southeast Bay of Bengal in Next 2 Days, Odisha Govt Issues Advisory

Cyclone Michaung To Form Over Southeast Bay of Bengal in Next 2 Days, Odisha Govt Issues Advisory

The low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal has become 'well marked' and is likely to intensify into a depression on Thursday.

Cyclone 'Midhili': Fishermen Warned not to Venture into Sea As Cyclone Set To make landfall in Bangladesh Coast

IMD Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the

low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal has become ‘well marked’ and is likely to intensify into a depression on Thursday. The Weather Department, in its morning bulletin, also informed that the low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area at 5.30 am on November 29.

Trending Now

With the system set to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the first week of December, the Odisha government on Wednesday asked the agriculture department to take precautionary measures to prevent crop damage in the event of rain and the fisheries department to ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea from Friday.

You may like to read

The weatherman predicts that the phenomenon is likely to move northwest and intensify into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ around the southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal by December 2.

“The low-pressure area over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal now lies as a well marked low-pressure area at 5.30 am on November 29,” IMD said. “It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 30. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours,” the weather department added.

On the basis of the forecast, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu, in a letter to the principal secretary to the agriculture department, said, “In view of the anticipated rainfall prediction, it is requested to issue required advisory to field functionaries for dissemination to farmers for taking appropriate preventive steps to protect paddy and other crops.”

IMD Weather Update: Key Details

The low-pressure area over the Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal has become ‘well marked’ and is likely to intensify into a depression on Thursday.

The low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area at 5.30 am on November 29.

The agriculture department to take precautionary measures to prevent crop damage in the event of rain and the fisheries department to ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea from Friday.

The SRC alerted the collectors of seven coastal districts — Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam

The SRC has asked the fisheries and animal resource department to ensure that fishermen do not venture into the sea from December 1 and those in the sea return to the shore on or before that date.

The IMD also said that squally weather conditions will prevail, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, over Bay of Bengal from December 1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.