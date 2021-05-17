New Delhi: Cyclone Tauktae which has taken the form of a “very severe cyclonic storm” is likely to intensify further during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening. “It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in evening of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar) around May 18 early morning,” the Indian Meteorological Department had said. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Mumbai warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds today as Tauktae is likely to pass close from the Mumbai coast towards Gujarat. Earlier on Sunday, six persons died in separate incidents across coastal and central Karnataka due to heavy rains and gusty winds triggered by the Cyclone. “Four isolated incidents occurred since late Saturday in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts, as heavy rains induced by the cyclone lashed the state,” said Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) head. Also Read - 6 Dead as Cyclone Tauktae Batters Goa, Karnataka, Kerala; Gujarat Braces For Impact | Key Points

