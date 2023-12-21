Home

‘Dabdabba Rahega’: Brij Bhushan Boasts After Aide Elected New WFI Chief

Former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh boasted that '(his) dominance will continue' after his close aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the federation's new chief on Thursday.

: BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with newly appointed WFI president Sanjay Singh show victory signs, at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo

New Delhi: “Dabdabaa tha, Dabdabba rahega” (dominance was there, dominance will stay!), BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh emphatically boasted after his close aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president of the WFI on Thursday.

“This is not my personal victory, this is the victory of the wrestlers of the country. All wrestling activities were stopped for 11 months. I hope that after the formation of the new federation, wrestling events will resume which were paused for the past 11 months,” Brij Bhushan, who was forced to step down as WFI president after being accused of sexual harassment by wrestlers, told the media.

VIDEO | Celebrations galore at Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's residence in Delhi after his loyalist Sanjay Singh gets elected as the new WFI President. pic.twitter.com/Wgt07PIijT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023

‘Dabdabaa rahega’

“A message has been given. Every akhaada in the country is bursting firecrackers. Dabdabaa tha, dabdabaa rahega!. I want to give the credit of victory to the wrestlers of the country and the electors.I want to thank the government as well,” he said.

#WATCH | Newly elected president of the Wrestling Federation of India Sanjay Singh arrives at the residence of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says "This is not my personal victory, this is the victory of the wrestlers of… pic.twitter.com/JaIJ6XLz1G — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

“The elections were done on instructions of the Supreme Court and the Centre had submitted the PIL for this. Elections were held by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Centre went ahead to make sure elections happened and a non-partisan person was chosen as president. This ‘grahan’ of 11 months on wrestling is over. Within 10 days, the landscape of wrestling will change again and we will perform in the Olympics the way people want us to,” the former WFI president added.

Sakshi Malik quits in protest

Meanwhile, after the announcement of Sanjay Singh as the new WFI president, Olympian Sakshi Malik quit in protest. With tears in her eyes, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik put her wrestling shoes on the table and announced her retirement from the sport as a mark of protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh winning the WFI elections.

#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestler Sakshi Malik breaks down as she leaves after addressing a press conference. Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh has been elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India. pic.twitter.com/Rc85nAkvgy — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

Sakshi Malik is among one of the top wrestlers that has levelled sexual abuse allegations against Brij Bhushan and had launched an agitation earlier this year demanding action against the BJP leader.

“We fought from our heart but if a man like Brij Bhushan, his business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I give up wrestling. From today onwards you will not see me on the mat,” a teary-eyed Sakshi said and kept her shoes on the table in a dramatic announcement at a presser held in the national capital.

#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestler Sakshi Malik says "We slept for 40 days on the roads and a lot of people from several parts of the country came to support us. If Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling…" pic.twitter.com/j1ENTRmyUN — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023

Malik said that wrestlers had put forth demands for a woman president as it would ensure no harassment takes place.

“We have made demands for a woman president. If the president would be a woman, harassment would not happen. But, there was no participation of women earlier and today you can see the list, not even a single woman was given a position. We had fought with complete strength but this fight will continue. The wrestlers of the new generation have to fight,” the 31-year-old, who is also a Commonwealth Games gold medallist said.

Winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games was the highlight of Sakshi’s 13-year old career in which she won three CWG medals, including gold in the 2022 edition, and four Asian Championship medals.

Sakshi had become India’s first woman wrestler to win an Olympic medal.

‘Govt went back on its word’

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat also addressed the media.

“It’s unfortunate that government did not stand by its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist will contest the WFI elections,” rued Bajrang, adding that he is not sure if he will continue to pursue competitive wrestling.

The wrestlers had managed to mobilise huge support from different sections of society during their protest but the agitation fizzled out the day they planned a march towards new Parliament building on May 28 when Delhi police removed all the protesters from Jantar Mantar for rioting.

The wrestlers had officially called off their protest on June 7 when Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that none of the family members or close associates of Brij Bhushan will be allowed to enter the WFI election fray.

“With Sanjay Singh becoming president, I don’t think women wrestlers will get justice because back door politics is still on to break their resolve. About 15-20 girls met with the sports minister and told him about the exploitation and today they are down to just six and they too are being coerced to pull out,” alleged Bajrang.

Bajrang said the ministry has gone back on its word that no Brij Bhushan loyalist would be allowed to contest the elections.

“Following our protest in January, an oversight committee was formed by the ministry. Several female wrestlers had deposed before the panel, following which the sports minister said in front of the media that any person associated with Brij Bhushan will not enter the WFI.

“We waited for the outcome of the oversight committee for three months before starting the protest again. We were fighting for the truth and honour of our sisters and daughters,” said 29-year-old Bajrang.

The Tokyo Games bronze winner said it was a long-drawn battle and 2-3 generations might have to suffer before getting justice.

“The fight we have fought, I feel the next one or two generations will have to continue the fight to get justice. We fought with full strength but the promise the government had made, it could not stand firm on that. Very sad to say that,” he added.

‘Women wrestlers not safe under Sanjay Singh’

World Championships and Asian Games medallist Vinesh Phogat alleged that women wrestlers could face more exploitation under Sanjay Singh.

“Bajrang and I had also met the home minister and we clearly told him the names of the female wrestlers and what has happened to which wrestler. We urged him to please look into it. He assured us that he will look into it. But after waiting for 3-4 months, we started the protest at Jantar Mantar,” said Vinesh.

“It feels sad that people like Sanjay Singh are getting the top position. Making him president means the coming generation of women could well suffer exploitation. What happened behind the curtain will now happen in the open now. I don’t know how we will get justice in our country. The future of wrestling in this country looks dark.”

Sakshi said, the protesting wrestlers’ demand was to have a female member in the governing body to take care of the rights of the women grapplers but unfortunately it came to naught on Thursday.

“We were demanding a female president. If there is a female president there will be no exploitation but today not a single woman is there in the new governing body,” lamented Sakshi before placing her wrestling boots on the table.

Sanjay Singh elected WFI chief

Sanjay Singh, a close associate of outgoing WFI chief became the new President with his panel winning 13 of the 15 posts in the elections — a result that brought disappointment for the top three wrestlers — Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia — who had aggressively pushed for a change of guard at the federation.

Sanjay Singh had been serving as WFI joint secretary since 2019 and had previously been on the federation’s executive council.

VIDEO | Sanjay Singh, a loyalist of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, receives a warm welcome from his supporters in Delhi after being elected as the new WFI president. pic.twitter.com/JBxxZr8gGN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023

“National Camps (for wrestling) will be organised. Wrestlers who want to do politics can do politics, those who want to do wrestling will do wrestling,” a jubilant Singh told the reporters.

The WFI elections were originally slated to be held on August 12. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while holding a hearing on a petition in August, extended the stay on the WFI elections till September 25. Elections to the federation, which oversees wrestling in the country, were initially planned for June this year.

(With inputs from agencies)

