New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday delivered a long speech in the Lok Sabha in which he addressed several issues, including Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Article 370 etc. While he blamed Jawaharlal Nehru for Partition, he didn’t leave any stone unturned to attack the Congress scathingly, though the ambience of the House initially was that of good humour as PM Modi was cracking jokes as well.

1. ‘Trailer For You, Not For Us’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his speech, the Opposition started sloganeering. They were shouting Mahatma Gandhi Amar Rahe (Long live Mahatma Gandhi) as BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde made a derogatory comment about Gandhi. PM asked, “Bas, itna hi?” Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “This was just a trailer.”

PM Modi said, “Aapke liye Gandhi trailer ho sakte hain… humare liye Gandhi-ji zindagi hain (Gandhi may be a trailer for you… for us he is life itself)”

2. Thanks to Congress For CAA Protest

PM Modi thanked Congress for CAA protests. “Otherwise people would have never known their identity. Now people know who works for the party and who works for the country,” PM Modi said.

3. Will Do More Suryanamaskar

“I heard a Congress leader say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of ‘Surya Namaskar’ so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the attack of so many sticks,” PM Modi said.

4. Will Try to Touch Everyone’s Soul If You Have

As PM Modi talked about Article the abrogation of Article 370, he said Kashmir’s identity was buried in 1990, referring to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley. “Will try to touch everyone’s soul today if you have any,” he said.

5. You are Kashmir’s Son-in-Law

It was in the reference of Kashmir, that PM said that had the Congress been so worried about the Constitution, then why didn’t it care to implement the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. And then pointing to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, he said, “You are Kashmir’s son-in-law.”

6. Dada Aapko Takleef Hogi

As Opposition Congress leaders were protesting Modi’s onslaught on Kashmir, PM Modi took a moment, turned to where the Opposition sits and said, “Dada aapko takleef hogi (Brother, you won’t feel good) if I start talking about innocent people getting killed in West Bengal. People sitting here are aware of it.”

7. Who is Taking About Citizenship?

Those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want ‘tukde tukde’ of India, PM Modi said.

8. Have you heard of Bhupendra Kumar Dutta?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed this question to Congress members of the House. As someone from the Trinamool responded in affirmation, Modi said, “Have you crossed over to the Congress already?”

9. Was Nehru Communal then?

PM Narendra Modi said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was in favour of protecting minorities in Pakistan. “I want to ask Congress, was Pandit Nehru communal? Did he want a Hindu Rashtra?” PM Modi said.

10. What did you do with riot-accused?

“You did not send those who are accused in the anti-Sikh riots to jails. Not just that, you also made someone who has allegations of instigating anti-Sikh riots, a Chief Minister,” the PM said in a veiled attack.