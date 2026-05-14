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Darkness and Sirens: Blackout in several cities of Bihar as Mock drill for war takes place

Darkness and Sirens: Blackout in several cities of Bihar as Mock drill for war takes place

Several cities across Bihar plunged into temporary darkness accompanied by sounding sirens as part of a pre-planned government mock drill simulating an air strike scenario.

Blackout File image (ANI)

Bihar blackout: In a significant development of national importance, a 15-minute civil defense mock drill, ordered by the Government of India, plunged six districts in Bihar into darkness this evening. As soon as the sirens sounded at 7:00 PM, the power supply was immediately cut off, and residents were strictly prohibited from turning on any lights. The blackout, which lasted until 7:15 PM, was observed across homes, shops and offices. In addition to the capital city of Patna, the exercise was successfully conducted in Purnia, Begusarai, Katihar, Kishanganj and Araria. Here all the updates you need on the recent blackout mock drill in Bihar.

What happened during recent Bihar Blackout?

As per a report carried by Dainik Bhaskar, the district administration has urged the public to remain calm and ignore rumors, clarifying that the exercise was a pre-planned event conducted under government orders to test system readiness during a simulated air strike. Emphasizing that there was no real threat, officials confirmed that the control room remained fully operational throughout the drill.

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What was covered in recent Bihar Blackout?

A staging area and incident command site were set up at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where all key disaster management stakeholders including the NDRF, SDRF, fire brigade, health department, civil defense, NCC, law and order, traffic, and local police successfully executed the joint exercise.

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Advise from district administration to general public?

The district administration has urged the public to remain calm and ignore rumors, clarifying that the exercise was a pre-planned event conducted under government orders to test system readiness during a simulated air strike. Emphasizing that there was no real threat, officials confirmed that the control room remained fully operational throughout the drill.

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A staging area and incident command site were set up at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where all key disaster management stakeholders including the NDRF, SDRF, fire brigade, health department, civil defense, NCC, law and order, traffic, and local police successfully executed the joint exercise.

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