No Namaz at work place, unusual communication: What was David Coleman Headley doing in India before Mumbai attack?

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge sheet has shed light on what David Coleman Headley was doing in India before Mumbai attacks.

David Coleman Headley charge sheet: In a shocking development, a new supplementary charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency has appeared in media reports revealing surprising facts about David Coleman Headley. The reports have quoted the charge sheet revealing how 26/11 co-accused David Coleman Headley allegedly operated a front office in Mumbai as part of the 2008 terror conspiracy. Including statements from a former employee of the immigration law centre, which investigators now believe was only a cover and not a real visa consultancy, the new charge sheet has reveled multiple points about David Coleman Headley.

Why did David Coleman Headley operate a visa office in India?

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge sheet has quoted the employee of the visa issuing office as saying that no actual visa applications were ever processed despite the office appearing functional. Also, Headley managed operations largely on his own and avoided using the office landline or computer for communication, a report by News 18 said.

What was David Coleman Headley doing in India ahead of Mumbai attacks?

Adding more details, the report added that David Coleman Headley relied on his personal mobile phone and often visited a nearby cyber cafe. The charge sheet also notes that he never offered Namaz inside the office, choosing instead to pray at a mosque near the fort area, a detail investigators say shows how carefully he managed his movements.

The report also adds that the supplementary charge sheet was filed after the extradition and arrest of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, who allegedly helped set up the office as a front. The former employee also told investigators that Headley travelled within Mumbai and to Pushkar and Delhi, though the purpose of those trips was not known. Notably, security agencies maintain that Headley carried out reconnaissance in several cities of India before the attacks.

Bad news for 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana

Ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to India, the Canadian government is pushing to revoke the citizenship of a Pakistan-born, Tahawwur Rana Hussain, accused of playing a key role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen, a report by PTI news agency said.

Documents obtained by Global News show that immigration officials have notified Rana that they intend to strip him of the Canadian citizenship he acquired in 2001.

