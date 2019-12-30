New Delhi: The Central government on Monday night appointed Army chief General Bipin Rawat as the first Chief of Defence Staff. The honour comes to Rawat just a day before he retires as Chief of Army Staff after completing a full three-year term. He will take over the responsibily on December 31, 2019.

General Rawat becomes the first officer to hold the post which was created just a few days ago. The announcement in this regard was made by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar last week. As per his announcement, the CDS will work as a single-point advisor to the Central government on matters related to the military. He role will also include focusing on better synergy between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.