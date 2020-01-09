New Delhi: The book ‘Dear Zindagi-Jeevan Samvad’ which was released at India International Center in New Delhi on Sunday talks about depression and suicide. It was released by senior critic Dr Vijay Bahadur Singh, senior IPS officer Dharmendra Singh, Madhya Pradesh Medium editor Pushpendra Pal Singh and cancer survivor Sheel Saini. The book release event was hosted by senior journalist Dr Vartika Nanda.

The book, which has originated from a famous web series, is the workmanship of senior journalist Dayashankar Mishra.

While launching the book, Vijay Bahadur Singh said that the book on depression has the content which till date was not available to Hindi readers.

He further added that the book talks about depression and suicide by combining both an Indian traditional viewpoint and the modern aspect.

During the event, Pushpendra Pal Singh said that this book will be highly useful for young people as well as children in the country. He said the book will make sense among the young generation as on one side there is pressure on to get employment and on the other hand there is love, sentimentality and other emotions.

At the book launch event, Dharmendra Singh highlighted that all need to adapt the lifestyle according to the needs of the times and people in the country are not very conscious about mental health.