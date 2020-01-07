New Delhi: Soon after Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Tuesday ordered death for the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case and said they will be hanged on January 22, a host of political leaders and activists expressed happiness and said those who misbehave with women must learn from this verdict that nobody will be spared.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that all are equal before the law and those who ill-treat women will never be speared. “I hope people who misbehave with women learn from this that they will not be spared,” CM Kejriwal said.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy stated that the decision from the court clearly shows that there should be zero tolerance for such crimes. “Wait of the people for justice is over today. It’s not about the execution of convicts, but the decision shows that there should be zero tolerance for such crimes. Judgement should be delivered at earliest,” Kishan Reddy said.

Reacting to the decision from the court on Nirbhaya case, Congress leader Sushmita Dev called for introspection for the political class and the legal community to see where are problems as to why it took so long time for the delivery of the justice.

“Nirbhaya has got justice. In open and shut case like Nirbhaya’s if it can take 7 years, then, what happens in other cases where evidence is not clear? It calls for introspection for the political class and the legal community to see where are problems and why should it take so long,” she said.

While welcoming the decision from the court, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati MaliwaI raised the question as to why it took such a long time to deliver the justice and said is there any way that the time period can be reduced.

“Strongly welcome this decision. It is a win for all the ‘Nirbhayas’ living in this country. I salute Nirbhaya’s parents who fought for 7 long years. Why has it taken 7 years to punish these people? Why can’t this time period be reduced?” she asked.

Manisha Gulati, Punjab Women Commission Chairperson, said the soul of Nirbhaya will rest in peace. “It is a very good decision and I respect it. Now the soul of Nirbhaya will rest in peace. Today every daughter in the country has got justice,” she said.

The statements from the leader came after Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant in the presence of all convicts. During the hearing, the convicts were produced before the court through video conferencing.

As per the announcement from the court, the four convicts will be hanged at 7 AM on January 22. Earlier in the day, the court reserved the order on the plea of parents of Nirbhaya seeking issuance of death warrant against all the four convicts in the case.