Home

News

Indians Sentenced To Death In Qatar: Jaishankar Meets Families, Says ‘Highest Importance To The Case’

Indians Sentenced To Death In Qatar: Jaishankar Meets Families, Says ‘Highest Importance To The Case’

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar met families members of Indian nationals who have been sentenced to death in Qatar and assured that 'highest importance to the case'.

Indians Sentenced To Death In Qatar: Jaishankar Meets Families, Says ‘Highest Importance To The Case’

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with the families of eight Indians who have been sentenced to death in Qatar. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), he emphasized that the government gives the ‘highest importance to the case’ of the detained Indians. Last week, a court in Qatar sentenced eight former Indian Navy personnel to death on charges of alleged spying for Israel, as reported by news agency Reuters, citing sources in India and the Arab nation who are privy to the matter.

Trending Now

“I fully share the concerns and pain of the families,” Jaishankar said in his post. “I underlined that the government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release and will coordinate closely with the families in that regard.

You may like to read

Met this morning with the families of the 8 Indians detained in Qatar. Stressed that Government attaches the highest importance to the case. Fully share the concerns and pain of the families. Underlined that Government will continue to make all efforts to secure their release.… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 30, 2023

The Qatari intelligence agency arrested these Indian nationals in August 2022, but charges against them were not officially revealed by either New Delhi or Doha.

It is noteworthy that the EAM’s “highest importance” statement comes after the External Affairs Ministry’s earlier statement wherein it stated that India will continue to “extend all consular and legal assistance” to the detained Indians and shall take up the verdict with Qatari authorities as well.

What We Know So Far

The eight Indians have the option to appeal their death sentences, as previously conveyed by a source familiar with the case to Reuters. However, both the Indian and Qatari foreign ministries have refrained from commenting on the claims made by these sources to Reuters. There has also been no immediate response from the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem, which oversees Israel’s intelligence services.

According to media reports, the Navy veterans faced espionage allegations related to a submarine program on Israel’s behalf. Qatari authorities have additionally alleged that they possess electronic evidence related to this matter.”

These changes help maintain consistency and clarity in the text.

Who Are These Navy Veterans

The former Indian Navy officers who are facing the death penalty in Qatar are Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh. They were arrested by the Qatar intelligence agency on August 30, 2022. Despite their attempts, their bail pleas were dismissed multiple times by Qatari authorities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.