Suspense Over Next Madhya Pradesh CM Likely To End On Monday

The BJP legislative Party meeting to elect the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh will be conducted on Monday.

Bhopal: Days of suspense that began after the assembly election results, regarding who will be the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, are expected to end on December 11. The BJP is set to hold a legislators’ meeting on Monday at 7 pm. Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma held a press conference on Saturday and provided information about the date of the legislative party meeting. “BJP Legislative Party meeting will be held on 11th December. The party’s central observers will arrive here on Monday morning,” Sharma said.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma in Bhopal says, “BJP Legislative Party meeting will be held on 11th December. The party’s central observers will arrive here on Monday morning.” pic.twitter.com/6QWJPEgWhd — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

