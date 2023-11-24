Home

News

Deepfake Controversy: Centre To Assign Officers To Probe Deepfake On Platforms, Citizens Can File Cases

Deepfake Controversy: Centre To Assign Officers To Probe Deepfake On Platforms, Citizens Can File Cases

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing deepfake controversy, the Central Government is set to appoint an officer to investigate deepfakes on platforms, aiding citizens in filing cases, reported IndiaToday citing source.

Deepfake Controversy: Centre To Assign Officers To Probe Deepfake On Platforms, Citizens Can File Cases

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing deepfake controversy, the Central Government is set to appoint an officer to investigate deepfakes on platforms, aiding citizens in filing cases, reported IndiaToday citing source.

Trending Now

(Note: This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.