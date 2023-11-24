By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Deepfake Controversy: Centre To Assign Officers To Probe Deepfake On Platforms, Citizens Can File Cases
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing deepfake controversy, the Central Government is set to appoint an officer to investigate deepfakes on platforms, aiding citizens in filing cases, reported IndiaToday citing source.
(Note: This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
