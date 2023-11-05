Home

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Approves Extended Maternity Leaves For Women In Armed Forces

Defence Ministry has approved extension of maternity and child care leaves for women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors in the Armed Forces.

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday approved a proposal to extend the rules for Maternity, Child Care, and Child Adoption Leaves for women soldiers in the Armed Forces, making them equivalent to their officer counterparts. With the implementation of this rule, the benefit will be applicable to all women serving in the armed forces, irrespective of their rank, as stated by the PIB.

According to the statement, all women soldiers, sailors, and air warriors will be eligible for these leaves. This measure is taken to enhance the working conditions of women in the defense forces and to help them strike a better balance between their professional and family lives.

“The decision is in line with the Raksha Mantri’s vision of inclusive participation of all women in the Armed Forces, irrespective of their ranks. The extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the Armed Forces. This measure is going to improve the work conditions of women in the military and aid them to balance the spheres of professional and family life in a better manner,” the statement read.

Taking to X, Defence Minister’s Office wrote, “The decision is in line with the RM’s vision of inclusive participation of all women in the Armed Forces, irrespective of their ranks. The extension of leave rules will go a long way in dealing with women-specific family and social issues relevant to the Armed Forces”.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has approved a proposal for extension of the rules for Maternity, Child Care and Child Adoption Leaves for women soldiers, sailors and air warriors in the Armed Forces at par with their officer counterparts. With the issuing of the rules, the… — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 5, 2023



The Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to empower and utilise ‘Nari Shakti’ in every sector including the armed forces, which is traditionally dominated by men.

“Furthering Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi-led Government’s commitment towards utilising Nari Shakti, the three Services have spearheaded a paradigm shift with inclusion of women as soldiers, sailors and air warriors. With the recruitment of women Agniveers, the Armed Forces will be empowered with the bravery, dedication and patriotism of women soldiers, sailors and air warriors to defend the land, sea and air frontiers of the country,” the statement further read.

The statement further highlighted the valour of women soldiers, showcasing how they are breaking down barriers in every field within the Armed Forces, from guarding borders at the world’s highest battlefield to serving on warships and excelling in aviation.

“From being operationally deployed in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world to being posted on warships as well as dominating the skies, Indian women are now breaking barriers in almost every field in the Armed Forces. In 2019, a significant milestone was also achieved through recruitment of women in the Indian Army as soldiers in the Corps of Military Police. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has always been of the view that women should be at par with their male counterparts in every field,” the statement read.

