New Delhi: India’s Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Wednesday tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. The defence ministry began a massive contact-tracing mission right away to eliminate any chances of spreading the viral infection further. Also Read - Unlock 1: Social Distancing Not Maintained at Healthy Ministry Office Itself, Don't Use Lifts, Only Video Conference Allowed, Says New Guideline

Ajay Kumar’s condition is stable and he is currently under home-quarantine, officials in the government said. No formal comment has been made regarding Kumar’s condition. The defence spokesperson refused to comment on the issue. Also Read - Delhi News: Capital Registers Record Single-day Spike of 1,513 Cases, Total Tally Crosses 23,000-mark

Kumar is the first top bureaucrat to have tested positive for the deadly virus. Also Read - Delhi Makes 7-Day Home Quarantine Must For All Passengers Coming to Capital By Flights, Trains, Buses

At least 35 officials working at the ministry’s headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent on home quarantine after reports of Kumar testing positive for the infection emerged.

However, speculations were aversed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could be infected as he did not attend office as a precautionary measure.

all laid down protocols on contact-tracing and quarantining of people are being scrupulously followed, the officials said.