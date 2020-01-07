New Delhi: Two months after Jammu and Kashmir were made Union Territories, a delegation of ambassadors from 15-20 countries including those from the Gulf region are scheduled to visit the valley soon. They will visit the UT to check the security situation there.

As per updates, efforts are on to rope in some ambassadors from the P5 countries like the US, the UK, France and Russia but confirmation is awaited.

Around 15 to 20 envoys to India will be taken to the Kashmir valley later this week and they will be briefed by security agencies about the involvement of Pakistan in spreading militancy in the state.

During their visit, they will be taken to Jammu where they will meet Lt Governor GC Murmu and other officials and then they will return to the national capital.

Notably, this would be the second visit of a foreign delegation to Kashmir since August 5, 2019, after the Central government withdrew the special status of the state and bifurcated it into two union territories.

Prior to this, a delegation of 23 EU MPs was taken on a two-day visit to the valley to assess the security situation by International Institute for Nonaligned Studies.