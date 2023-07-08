‘Delete It’ Fans Slams RCB After Posting Sourav Ganguly’s Birthday Photo With Virat Kohli

There have been rumors of a rift between former India captain Virat Kohli and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and things haven't been going well between the two.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore wished Ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly his 51th Birth anniversary and fans started slamming the franchise as they posted Virat Kohli’s photo with Ganguly. RCB is one of the most followed franchises in the Indian Premier League.

There have been rumors of a rift between former India captain Virat Kohli and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and things haven’t been going well between the two. In the recently concluded IPL 2023 both Ganguly and Kohli denied to shake hands after the match and fans spotted that moment. After that both unfollowed each other from the social media platform Instagram.

Now Fans are slamming RCB after posting Ganguly’s photo with Kohli, here are the viral reactions:

Ganguly celebrated his 51st birthday in style by launching his new app called Sourav Ganguly Masterclass. He also launched a signature online course titled “Leadership to Greatness” on his app to inspire individuals from diverse backgrounds and provide insights into his leadership style and how one can apply it in various spheres of life.

Dada, as Sourav Ganguly is fondly known, launched his app with the help of Classplus, India’s leading platform that helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online courses. Notably, he has been an investor in Classplus since 2020. The first-of-its-kind educational app from an Indian cricketer can be downloaded from Play Store on all android devices. The comprehensive course content can be easily accessed in both English and Bangla. Notably, Ganguly and Classplus will use all proceeds from the course to support the education of underprivileged children.

