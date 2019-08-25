New Delhi: A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping three minor girls in order to take revenge on two assistant sub-inspectors of Kalindi Kunj police station in Delhi, stated the police. The accused who was earlier arrested by the cops had decided to frame them for abducting the girls, added the police.

The accused identified as Bimal Kumar is a resident of Noida Sector-5. On June 30, Kumar was arrested from Khadda Colony in Jaitpur area.

On August 16, he saw three girls, residents of Khadda Colony, who appeared to be sad. Kumar approached them and asked the reason for their sadness. They told him that they are sisters and their parents have died, police said.

They told Kumar their uncle, with whom they now live, does not love them, they said.

Kumar convinced the girls he will take care of them and also help them get their share of property from their uncle, police said.

On Thursday, he took the girls to a rented house in Sehatpur, Faridabad.

Then he called a person police identified as Yashpal Singh and introduced himself as an assistant sub-inspector from Kalindi Kunj police station.

Kumar told Singh his three nieces – aged 17, 15 and 11 – were at the police station and they were complaining against him.

Singh, who was at his office in Gurgaon, asked his wife to reach the police station. When his wife reached there, she found their nieces were not at the police station and there was no complaint filed against her husband.

Later, Kumar told Singh the girls were handed over to a policeman at Khadda Colony. The information too was found false. He also tried to extort Rs 12,000 from Singh, police said.

A police investigation found that the caller on the phone was trying to mislead them.

They registered a case of kidnapping at Kalindi Kunj police station. But it was not against the two ASIs as Kumar had wanted.

After Kumar’s arrest, the three girls were located from the Faridabad accommodation, the DCP said.

(With agency inputs)