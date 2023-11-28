Home

News

Delhi Air Pollution: Actions Under GRAP Stage III Revoked After AQI Improves in National Capital

Delhi Air Pollution: Actions Under GRAP Stage III Revoked After AQI Improves in National Capital

Delhi Air Pollution: Actions Under GRAP Stage III Revoked After AQI Improves in National Capital

Delhi Air Quality Continues To Be In 'Severe' Category; Check AQI Of Different Areas

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday decided to revoke the Actions under stage Ill of the Graded Response Action plan in Delhi-NCR after the air quality in the city improves.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.