By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Air Pollution: Actions Under GRAP Stage III Revoked After AQI Improves in National Capital
Delhi Air Pollution: Actions Under GRAP Stage III Revoked After AQI Improves in National Capital
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday decided to revoke the Actions under stage Ill of the Graded Response Action plan in Delhi-NCR after the air quality in the city improves.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.