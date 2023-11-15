Home

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Levels Still Remain ‘Severe’, Visibility Reduces Due To Thick Smog

Diwali has worsened the air pollution levels in the city and the AQI continues to remain in the 'severe' category. Read more to know about it..

Delhi AQI Toady Latest Update

New Delhi: Air Pollution has been an aggravated issue for the last one month or a little more than that, especially in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai. Even though the state governments imposed restrictions and there was a complete ban on crackers during Diwali, a lot of firecrackers were burnt on the festival, taking the AQI levels in Delhi at an all-time high. Post Diwali, the Delhi AQI remains in ‘severe’ category and has wiped out all the improvements that were recorded in the week just before Diwali. Know about the Delhi AQI in certain areas and how a prominent government hospital in the city has taken a step to help the city’s residents dealing with health issues due to pollution..

Delhi AQI Remains In ‘Severe’ Category

As mentioned earlier, post Diwali, the Delhi AQI has remained in the ‘severe’ cateogory and the people living in the city have been comparing the area to a gas chamber as they are having difficulties in breathing normally. The AQI in Anand Vihar is at 430, at 417 in RK Puram, in Punjabi Bagh it is 423 and in Jahangirpuri the AQI is 428. The visuals from IIT Delhi this morning clearly show how the visibility has reduced due to the smog.

RML Hospital To Set Up Special OPD For Pollution-Related Illnesses

With Delhi’s air pollution deteriorating, authorities of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, a government hospital in the city, have decided to establish a special Out-Patient Department (OPD) for pollution-related illnesses. “We have decided that a special OPD will run for pollution-related illnesses where comprehensive care can be given to the patients and will include a multi-departmental clinic because pollution affects multiple organs,” said Dr Ajay Shukla, Director of RML Hospital.

Five Depts To Be Part Of Special OPD: Director, RML Hospital

Dr Ajay Shukla has further said that a special OPD has been made in view of the rising number of patients because of pollution.” Five departments, including ENT, skin, respiratory tract, eye, and psychiatric departments, will be there. The OPD will run on Monday afternoons from 2 pm to 4 pm…Special OPD has been made as there is almost a 30% rise in the number of patients because of pollution,” he added.

