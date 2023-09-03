Home

News

G20 Summit 2023: Heading To Delhi Airport During Summit? Read Delhi Police Advisory Here For Hassle-free Travel

G20 Summit 2023: Heading To Delhi Airport During Summit? Read Delhi Police Advisory Here For Hassle-free Travel

To recall, the Delhi Traffic Police had earlier announced a slew of restrictions across the city ahead of the the full traffic rehearsal held on Saturday and Sunday.

Apart from scheduled flights of scheduled operators, flights undertaking quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation will also be permitted

G20 Summit: Delhi Police has released a video to help Delhiites who are heading towards Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI Airport) during the dates when the G20 Summit is being held. The authorities took to X and wrote, “What if, I have a flight on 08/09/10th September, 2023, and I have to reach IGI Airport during G20 Summit? Don’t worry! Just follow the instructions in this video.”

Trending Now

The video says, “You can use the metro services to go airport from your nearest metro station… Just visit the DMRC website… You can go anywhere in the capital city by using metro services.”

You may like to read

“If you want to drive your car anywhere in the big capital city including IGI airport you can either use suggested routes as mentioned in the traffic advisory which is available on Delhi Traffic Police G20 virtual helpdesk or you can use an app called Mappls Map. This app will show you the best ways to go from your car or bike as per the latest traffic advisory by Delhi Traffic Police,” it says.

To recall, the Delhi Traffic Police had earlier announced a slew of restrictions across the city ahead of the the full traffic rehearsal held on Saturday and Sunday.

Roads including the Sardar Patel Marg, Panchsheel Marg, 11 Murti, Teen Murti roundabout, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Kartavya Path, Vivekanand Marg, near the Lodhi Road flyover, Joseph Tito Marg, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road and Saleem Garh bypass were marked as places that were likely to experience traffic snarls due to the restrictions.

Delhi Metro To Sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ Through Dedicated Counters from September 4-13

Anticipating increased passenger footfall for the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro will sell ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ through dedicated counters at 36 stations from September 4-13, officials said.

These cards will be available in two categories — one-day and three-day validity — offering “unlimited rides” in the metro network.

The Tourist Smart Cards are available on regular days too but, in view of the G20 Summit, dedicated counters have been opened to sell these cards for a period of 10 days from Monday, a senior official said.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is slated to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10.

The dedicated counters have been provided to “facilitate G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring the prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, owing to the upcoming G20 Summit,” the official said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES