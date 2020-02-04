New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election, promising to keep education as its top priority and also promising, among other things, a push to get full statehood for Delhi. (Click here for all Delhi Assembly Election 2020 news).

Introducing the manifesto at a press conference, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in a jibe at the BJP, said that the party’s manifesto was ‘a guarantee and not a jumla.’ The manifesto, which is a 28-point programme, was described by the deputy CM as ‘the party’s vision to make everyone in the national capital prosperous.’

Included in the manifesto are doorstep delivery of ration, 24×7 electricity and water supply, more mohalla marshals and CCTVs for women security. In addition to this, the manifesto also promises 200 units of free power as well as financial assistance of Rs one crore to families of sanitation workers dying on duty.

Free pilgrimage to ten lakh citizens has also been promised by the party. On the education front, a ‘patriotism curriculum’ will also be introduced in all Delhi government-run schools.

In a major announcement, the AAP also promised to continue its ‘struggle’ to get the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill passed. The bill was passed in the Delhi Assembly in 2015 but has been stuck with the Centre since then, the party said.

The party yet again reaffirmed its commitment to get full statehood to Delhi.

The Delhi Assembly Election will be held in a single phase on February 8. Counting of votes will be done and result announced on February 11.