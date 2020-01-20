New Delhi: Ahead of filing his nomination from New Delhi seat for the forthcoming polls in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a mega roadshow from the Valmiki Mandir to Hanuman Mandir here.

After seeking blessings at the historic Valmiki Mandir, Kejriwal’s rally head to the Connaught Place via Panchkuian Marg into the Inner Circle and then towards the Outer Circle on to the Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

At the roadshow, Kejriwal was accompanied by his wife, mother, daughter and deputy CM Manish Sisodia. “Many stops of the AAP started from the historic Valmiki temple in New Delhi. It was from here in 2013 that we took a broom for the first time to clear politics. Today, once again, taking the blessings of Lord Valmiki, I will go to fill my nomination,” the Chief Minister had tweeted.

Kejriwal had won the New Delhi constituency in 2015 Assembly elections by a margin of over 25,000 votes. He had then defeated incumbent chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi CM had released a ‘Guarantee Card,’ promising quality education, 24-hour electricity, ‘mohalla marshals’ for women’s safety etc. In the 2015 Assembly Election, the AAP had registered a thumping vistory winning 67 of the total 70 seats.

Apart from Kejriwal, senior Congress leaders Alka Lamba and Arvinder Singh Lovely and BJP’s Vijender Gupta will also file their nominations today.