New Delhi: Located in South-East district of Delhi, Kasturba Nagar comes under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. As per the voter list of 2019, there are 151025 electorates and 150 polling stations in this constituency.

The Kasturba Nagar Assembly Constituency is currently held by Madan Lal of AAP, who is pitted against Ravindra Choudhary of BJP and Neeraj Basoya of Congress.

In 2015, Madan Lal of Aam Aadmi Party won the seat by defeating Ravinder Choudhry from Bharatiya Janta Party with a margin of 15896 votes.

Lal had won from this seat in 2013, as well. In 2008, Congress had won the seat and Niraj Basia was elected as the MLA.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the result will be announced after votes are counted on February 11.

As per the data shared by the Election Commission, a total of 1,46,92,136 voters have been registered this year. Of the total number of voters in Delhi 80,55,686 are male and 66,35,635 female voters.