New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, the BJP’s central election committee will meet on Thursday to finalise the party’s candidates for Delhi Assembly polls.

The BJP will hold the meeting of the committee which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leaders. The meeting will also be attended by its Delhi unit leadership.

The meeting of the BJP comes after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the LJP announced their candidates’ names for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

On Tuesday, the AAP announced the names all its candidates for the 70-member Delhi assembly polls.

As per the announcement of the EC, Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In the last Assembly polls, the BJP had won only three assembly seats, while the AAP had won in 67, making the government for five years.

The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will witness a triangular contest with the Congress being the third major player.

While AAP’s Kejriwal is relying on populist schemes, like free electricity and water besides free ride for women in the government-run buses, the BJP, on the other hand, is eying to oust him from power on the Modi government’s decision to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies and planks like Citizenship (Amendment) Act.