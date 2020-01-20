New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the Congress on Monday night released the second list of candidates. The Congress released the list of 7 candidates for Delhi Assembly Election 2020. As per the list Romesh Sabharwal to contest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat.

As per the list from the Congress Raminder Singh to contest from Tilak Nagar, Rocky Tuseed from Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Sabharwal from New Delhi, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur, Amareesh Goutham from Kondli, Bhisam Sharma from Ghonda and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar.

On January 18, the Congress had released the first list of 54 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020. As per the list, former Union minister Krishna Tirath to fight from Patel Nagar and former Delhi minister Arvinder Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. The party has fielded Lakshman Rawat against Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from Patparganj.

As per the announcement from the EC, the 70-member assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place February 11.