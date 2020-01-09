New Delhi: After the Election Commission (EC) announced the date for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the Congress on Thursday said that it will release its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls on January 12.

The Congress, which failed to open an account in 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, made this announcement after holding a meeting of the party’s Chief Election Committee (CEC).

As per updates from the party, the list that will be released on Sunday will comprise about two dozen names. The decision was taken during the CEC meeting on Saturday. Congress further stated that the party this time is focusing on wining of the candidates.

After failing drastically last time in 2015, Congress said it is trying to make a comeback in the national capital which it ruled for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP stormed to power by winning 67 out of 70 seats in the city, while the BJP won three seats. And, in 2013 assembly polls, the Congress was also reduced to eight seats, while the debutant AAP managed to win 28 seats and the BJP won 31.

As per the announcement from the EC, Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.