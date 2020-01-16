New Delhi: With just a few days left for Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the Congress election committee, which met on Thursday to finalise the names of candidates, said that it will announce the names on Friday.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Congress Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra said that the party members have discussed most of the seats and the complete list will be coming on Friday.

Replying to a query on whether senior leaders of the party will contest the polls, he said that the party high command will take the decision. However, Chopra said that he will not contest the polls as he will have to manage the election. “I will not contest the elections as I have to manage the elections,” he said.

The development comes after the AAP and the LJP have already announced the names of their candidates for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. However, the Congress has not been able to finalise candidates for New Delhi seats from where Chief Minister Kejriwal is contesting.

Even though, senior Congress leaders have been asked to contest elections but Ajay Maken has left for the US as his daughter is unwell.

As per updates, the Congress was supposed to release its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls on January 12.

The Congress, which failed to open an account in 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, made this announcement after holding a meeting of the party’s Chief Election Committee (CEC).

After failing drastically last time in 2015, Congress said it is trying to make a comeback in the national capital which it ruled for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit.

As per the announcement from the EC, the national capital will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.