New Delhi: A day after his party released the list of 54 candidates for Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said his party will play a significant role in the upcoming polls. He also expressed hope that his party will get a number of seats this time and will emerge as the ‘determining factor’ in government formation in the national capital.

The senior Congress leader stated that the rising protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, and the Jamia-JNU violence will be a major factor in the Delhi Assembly polls. He further asserted that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s subdued response to the issues smacks of opportunism.

“He (Kejriwal) did not show up in Jamia (Millia Islamia), he did not show up in JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University). His statements were not frequent enough, strong enough and open enough,” Kapil Sibal told PTI.

Kapil Sibal, who is a member of the Congress election and campaign committees for the Delhi polls, said that Kejriwal somewhat did not give a substantial response to what has been happening around.

“What has Kejriwal done? Kejriwal has not even visited the campuses, not even visited JNU, because this is politics,” he said.

He further stated that the main problem is when political parties take positions only for the purpose of an election, not for the purpose of what is right.

Alleging that the ruling AAP was not talking enough about CAA, NPR and NRC for the fear of losing the election, Sibal stated that the Delhi CM has to answer to the people for his response to CAA, NPR and NRC.

Talking about the option of joining hands with APP if Congress becomes a determining factor, Sibal stated that he will wait for the results to come then only the party will be able to take any decision. “What our strategy is will be known to everybody at that point in time,” he added.

In last Delhi Assembly election, the Congress failed to open an account, and in 2013, the party had won just eight seats.

As per the announcement of the EC, the polling in the national capital will be held on February 8 and the counting of vote will take place on February 11.

(With inputs from PTI)