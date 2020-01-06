New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the dates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020. Holding a press conference, CEC Sunil Arora said the EC has this time introduced a new concept of absentee voters for people who are above 80 years of age. As per the updates from the CEC, the new concept enables those voters to take part in polls who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons. As per the new concept, people with physical disabilities and senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

The development comes as the Election Commission in October last year said it has started working on detailed guidelines to allow those above 80 years of age and people with disabilities to use the postal ballot to cast their vote.

The step from the EC comes after the Union Law Ministry amended Conduct of Election Rules allowing absentee voters of essential services, senior citizens of more than 80 years of age and people with disabilities.

As per updates, the absentee voter refers to a vote cast by someone who is unable to go to the polling station. Earlier, the EC had said that the planned guidelines will include the identification of such voters, the manner of outreach, the methods of the collection as well as voting in the specified centres in each constituency.

Announcing the dates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2019, Chief Election Commission Sunil Arora said that over 13, 000 polling stations will be set up in Delhi for the upcoming Assembly polls. He further updates that 90,000 officials will be deployed for the election purpose.

While the notification for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be issued on January 14 and the last date of nomination will be January 21. As per the announcement, the scrutiny of nomination will be held on January 22 and the date of the Delhi election is February 8.

He also stated that the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24. However, the counting of voting will be held on February 11. The Model Code of Conduct for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 came into effect as soon as the EC announced the dates for the polls.