Krishna Nagar Assembly Election 2020: In 2015, BJP’s then-CM candidate Kiran Bedi contested from this seat and lost to AAP’s SK Bagga by about 2,000 votes. In 2013, the constituency was won by Dr Harsh Vardhan, which is another reason why the constituency is important. In fact, BJP used to have a stronghold over this constituency from 1993 to 2015.

While AAP is repeating its winning candidate SK Bagga, BJP is fielding Dr Anil Goyal who was a former president of Delhi Medical Association. Congress is fielding known face Dr Ashok Kumar Walia who represented Laxmi Nagar and Geeta Colony (before delimitation) constituencies. He was a minister in the Sheila Dixit government.

Krishna Nagar in 2015 Party Candidate Votes % ±

Areas under this constitution

Mahila Colony, Geeta Colony, Jheel Khuranja, Taj Enclave and Geeta Colony, Rani Garden, Rani Garden extension, Shastri Nagar, New Lahore Colony, East Krishna Nagar, Radhey Puri Extension, Jagat Puri, Anarkali Garden, Jitar Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Gopal Park, South Anarkali Extension, Baldev park etc fall under this constituency.

The constituency is going to the polls on February 8. The results will be announced on February 11.