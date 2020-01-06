New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the dates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020. As per the announcement made CEC Sunil Arora the notification for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be issued on January 14 and the last date of nomination will be January 21.

He said the date of the Delhi election is February 8 an the counting of voting will be held on February 11. He also added that the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24 and that the scrutiny of nomination will be held on January 22.

As the dates are already announced, it is important for voters to verify whether their names are there on the voters’ list or not. To make it easier for the general voters, the election commission has put the whole voter list line.

To find their names on the voters’ list, people can visit the website of Delhi’s Chief Election Office which has a link on its homepage giving details about the electoral roll published on January 6, 2020.

After clicking on the link, voters will find a list of rolls on the page which is sub-divided into two parts such as Main Roll and Modification. The main roll on the page gives a constituency-wise list of all the eligible voters in Delhi, and the modification page gives names and details of those voters which got them corrected.

When you click on the links, each link on the page takes voters to a list of constituencies, and various part numbers. When you click on the Part Number, it will give details of the constituency such as location, year of revision, identification. The page also gives further details like Google map location and photographs of the polling booth and a list of other registered voters.

Looking for alternate choice? Voters can also check their names in the voter list of Delhi. The two criteria that have been listed on the National Voters’ Service Portal can be searched by name and by Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

For example, to search by name, voters need to provide details such as assembly constituency number and name, voters’ name, father name, house number voter identity card number etc. Failing to find their name there, they can send an SMS to get details on the registered mobile number.

After giving an EPIC number, they will again have to give their voter ID number and all the details will be displayed on the screen.

This year’s election in Delhi will witness a close fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, BJP and Congress. In 2015 assembly polls in the national capital, the AAP won 67 of 70 seats and the saffron party could win only three seats. The Congress, on the other hand, failed to open an account in the national capital.