New Delhi: Three days after announcing names of 57 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that the party has decided to give three seats to its allies. He further added that the JDU will contest on two seats and the LJP on 1 seat for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

“We have decided to give three seats to our allies. The JDU will contest on two seats and the LJP on 1 seat. And the rest of the 10 seats which remain, the BJP will announce candidates for them soon,” Manoj Tiwari said.

Manoj Tiwari,Delhi BJP Chief: We have decided to give three seats to our allies. JDU will contest on two seats and LJP on 1 seat. Rest of the ten seats which remain, BJP will announce candidates for them soon #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/ePfUvnHbY2 — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

The BJP on January 17 has given tickets to 20 new faces for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. However, the party had not declared candidates on 13 seats including New Delhi from where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting again this time.

As per the announcement, out of the total 57 candidates, four are women and 11 belong to the Dalit community.

While announcing the candidates’ list, the BJP said it is in talks with the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) on some of the pending seats.

As per updates, the JJP has asked for 10 seats but the BJP has offered the party only two seats with four of its candidates to fight on the BJP symbol.

It is believed that there has been an agreement with the BJP on giving two seats to the Shiromani Akali Dal and one of its candidates will fight the polls on BJP symbol.

On Friday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had declared the names of the candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020. While announcing the names, he had said it was a list of winners and expressed confidence about the party forming the government in Delhi.

As per the list, former AAP leader Kapil Mishra, who joined BJP last year, will contest from Model Town in north Delhi.

As per the list, Jai Prakash will contest from Sadar Bazar, Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandani Chowk, Ashish Sood from Janakpuri, Sanjay Singh from Vikaspuri, Vijay Pandit from Palam, IS Bakshi from Jangpura, Anil Sharma from RK Puram, Arvind Kumar from Deoli, Shikha Rai from Tughlakabad, Vijay Bhagat from Rithala, Anil Jha from Kirari and Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh.

As per the announcement of the EC, the polling for 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 8 and the counting votes will happen on February 11.