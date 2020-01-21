New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday released the names of seven candidates for the polls.

According to the list, AAP’s sitting MLA from Delhi Cantt, Surender Singh, who has resigned from AAP recently, has been fielded from the constituency by the party. After resigning from AAP, he has recently joined the Congress.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) releases names of seven candidates for #DelhiElections2020 . AAP's sitting MLA from Delhi Cantt – Commando Surender Singh (who has resigned from AAP) has been fielded from the constituency by the party. pic.twitter.com/LbDoSvW9h1 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2020

On the other hand, Surender Singh, who was denied the party ticket for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2020, said that he has resigned from the AAP and is contesting from the NCP.

Sharing a photograph of his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, “Today, I’m sad and I’m giving my resignation letter from the Aam Aadmi Party.” He later said that he will contest the February 8 election as an NCP candidate.

Being the last day for filing the nominations, he too today was at the office of the Returning Officer to file his nomination.

Other candidates from the NCP, who would contest the Delhi polls, include Chaoudhary Fateh Singh (Gokulpur), Zahid Ali (Babarpur), Prashant Gaur (Gonda), Rana Sujeet Singh (Chattarpur), Mayur Bhan (Mustafabad) and Asim Baig (Chandani Chowk).

As per the announcement from the EC, the voting for the 70-member Assembly seat in the national capital will be held in single phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.