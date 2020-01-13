New Delhi: With just a few days left for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the nomination process for the polls will start on January 14. The nomination process will start in the office of returning officers of 70 Assembly constituencies. The timing of the process will be from 11 AM till 3 PM.

As per the announcement of the Election Commission, the last date of filing nomination will be January 21. The EC has earlier stated that the last date for scrutiny of nomination will be January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

According to updates, as many as 70 returning officers’ offices will be there for accepting nominations. List of the same has been published in the form of a public notice for the purpose.

The data from 2015 polls by Delhi CEO suggest that altogether 1,413 nomination papers were received. As many as 231 candidates were rejected in 2015. The final figure of contesting candidates was jotted down to 673 in all.

Holding a press conference, the EC had on January 6 stated that the national capital will go to polls February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

Soon after the dates were announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has comes into force in the national capital.