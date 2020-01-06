New Delhi: With a few days left for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020, the Election Commission of India on Monday announced the poll schedule for the national capital. Holding a press conference, Chief Election Commission Sunil Arora said over 13, 000 polling stations will be set up in Delhi for the upcoming Assembly polls. He also stated that 90,000 officials will be deployed for the election purpose.

The EC stated that it is committed to holding fair polls in the national capital. He also stated that 1.46 crore voters will be exercising their franchise this time.

As per the announcement from the CEC, the notification for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be issued on January 14 and the last date of nomination is January 21.

He stated that the scrutiny of nomination will be held on January 22 and the date of the Delhi election is February 8. However, the counting of voting will be held on February 11. He also stated that the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The Model Code of Conduct for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 came into effect as soon as the EC announced the dates for the polls.

Here is the complete schedule:

Notification for the Delhi Assembly Election 2020: January 14

Last date of nomination: January 21.

Scrutiny of nomination: January 22

Delhi election date: February 8

Withdrawal of candidature: January 24

Counting of votes: February 11

The announcement of poll dates from the EC comes as the term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House will be constituted before that.

As per updates, a total of 14.6 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi Ranbir Singh said the final publication of voters list shows there are total 1,46,92,136 voters in Delhi including 8.055 million males and 6.635 million females.

Just five years ago, the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal registered a massive victory in 2015. And this time too, the AAP is seeking re-election. In the last election, the AAP had bagged 67 of 70 seats. This time, the AAP which has set a target of over 67 seats, has decided to fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor’s consultancy firm I-PAC.