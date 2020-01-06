New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a press conference soon after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly Election 2020 and said the election this time will be the first election in 70 years in the name of school and hospital.

Giving credit to his government in the past five years for the developmental works in the national capital, Kejriwal said a lot has been done in sectors such as education, health, roads, electricity and water supply.

“This time, Delhi’s election will be based on education, health, roads, electricity, water and development works in raw colonies”, the Delhi CM said.

Holding a press conference, the Delhi Chief Minister stated that he will for the more development of the national capital if he is voted to power again for the second term.

Through the press conference, he asked voters to vote for him and his party if they think he has done work for the people of Delhi.

“Will make Delhi better, vote for us if u think we did the work for you all,” he said in the press conference. He also stated that the people of the national capital are happy with hospitals and education.

He promised to improve the schools, water supply in the national capital if he comes back to power again. “This is a performance-based election, please vote for Delhi’s development,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he took to Twitter to say that the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will be on the performance. “Ye chunav kaam par hoga. (This election will be fought on the basis of work done)”, Kejriwal said in a tweet. Party’s Delhi chief Gopal Rai also expressed the same confidence about Delhi polls and said that the party will contest the elections based on its work.